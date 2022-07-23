Melifonwu (undisclosed) recently participated in individual drills without any noticeable restrictions, the Woodward Sports Network reports.
Melifonwu missed some practice time in June due to an undisclosed injury, but it appears he is past that issue in advance of training camp. This bodes well for the 23-year-old who has spent the offseason transitioning from cornerback to safety, where he will compete with Brady Breeze, Kerby Joseph and C.J. Moore for snaps behind Tracy Walker and DeShon Elliott.
