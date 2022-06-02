Melifonwu has been playing safety this offseason, Benjamin Raven of MLive.com reports.
As a third-round rookie in 2021, Melifonwu got the Week 2 start at outside cornerback in place of Jeff Okudah (Achilles) but then missed the next nine weeks with a quadriceps injury. He returned down the stretch to log significant time at slot cornerback, and in Week 16 he was used to match up with Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. Now he is getting time at safety, likely making the 6-foot-2 23-year-old one of the most versatile pieces in Detroit's secondary. With that said, the path to getting a large role opposite Tracy Walker involves beating out DeShon Elliott and third-round draft pick Kerby Joseph.