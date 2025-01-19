Melifonwu suffered a hamstring injury in Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the Commanders and is questionable to return.
Melifonwu missed most of the regular season with a hand injury and he's run into some more bad luck. He's also the latest player to go down in a beat-up Detroit secondary.
