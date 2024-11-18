Head coach Dan Campell stated Monday that Melifonwu (ankle) suffered a setback, and 'he won't be ready for a while," Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

Melifonwu had his 21-day window to practice with the team opened on Nov. 6. According to Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com, the Syracuse product suffered a different injury, and didn't aggravate the previous one. If he is not near ready to play when his window closes Nov. 27, the Lions will either need to use an active roster spot on him anyway or return him to IR, officially ending his season.