Melifonwu has recently missed time due to an undisclosed injury, Jeremy Reisman of USA Today reports.
It's not clear if Melifonwu is dealing with an ailment related to the undisclosed injury that prevented him from fully taking part in June minicamp. It is also not clear when Melifonwu could be back in action. For now, Detroit will enter Week 1 with JuJu Hughes as the top backup at safety behind Tracy Walker and DeShon Elliott.
