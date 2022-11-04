Melifonwu (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Melifonwu will miss a third consecutive game due to an ankle injury. His next chance to suit up will come in Week 10 against the Bears.
