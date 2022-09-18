site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Ifeatu Melifonwu: Sitting out Week 2
Melifonwu (hamstring) is inactive Sunday against the Commanders.
It's not surprising Melifonwu is out as he has been practicing on and off since the start of the season. Kerby Joseph will likely take over his role again and serve as the backup to starting safety Tracy Walker.
