Melifonwu (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Melifonwu suffered the injury during the team's Week 5 loss to New England and will be out for the second consecutive game. He was unable to practice in any capacity throughout the week and also had the team's Week 6 bye to recover, so the issue appears to be significant.
