The Lions selected Melifonwu in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 101st overall.

Brother of Obi Melinfonwu, the Syracuse product similarly features outstanding athletic ability. Melifonwu played corner while with the Orange and checks in at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds with long arms and elite leaping ability, as evidenced by his 41.5-inch vertical and 134-inch broad jump. He is as toolsy as it gets and has the upside to be a star corner in the league. There are questions about his instincts and natural coverage ability, but with the right coaching, this pick could be a steal for the Lions.