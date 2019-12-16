Play

Nauta caught one of two targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 38-17 loss to the Buccaneers.

While Nauta set career highs in playing time (12 offensive snaps), targets and receiving yards, that's not saying much for the inexperienced tight end playing in his fourth career regular-season game. As long as Jesse James and Logan Thomas stay healthy, Nauta should remain far away from fantasy lineups.

