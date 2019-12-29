Play

Nauta (hamstring) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Lions.

In a matter of minutes, Nauta was shifted from questionable to out, signaling some severity of the injury. His 2019 season will end with two catches for 13 yards in six games. For the remainder of Week 17, Jesse James and Logan Thomas are the only healthy tight ends on the roster.

