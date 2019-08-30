Nauta secured all three of his targets for 45 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's preseason finale against the Browns.

Josh Johnson threw a dime to Nauta on a corner route that ended with the rookie slipping into the end zone for a 20-yard score. While he got shaken up and needed to be escorted off the field at one point, it was a nice overall day for the seventh-rounder and he'll now have to hold his breath to find out if he did enough for Detroit to keep a fourth tight end on the roster. Working in Nauta's favor is that he can serve in a number of roles as more of an H-back.

