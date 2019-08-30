Lions' Isaac Nauta: Finds end zone in preseason
Nauta secured all three of his targets for 45 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's preseason finale against the Browns.
Josh Johnson threw a dime to Nauta on a corner route that ended with the rookie slipping into the end zone for a 20-yard score. While he got shaken up and needed to be escorted off the field at one point, it was a nice overall day for the seventh-rounder and he'll now have to hold his breath to find out if he did enough for Detroit to keep a fourth tight end on the roster. Working in Nauta's favor is that he can serve in a number of roles as more of an H-back.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...