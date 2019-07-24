Nauta (undisclosed) is headed for an H-back role, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.

Nauta (6-foot-3, 244 pounds) is a former five-star tight end recruit with the athleticism to catch, block, and generally move with the ball well in space. While Logan Thomas seemingly made a strong case for the No. 3 job at tight end during spring practices, he might not actually be Nauta's primary competition for a roster spot. Instead, that title could belong to fullback Nick Bawden (knee), who's coming off a 2018 season lost to a torn ACL. Considering both Nauta and Bawden avoided the preseason PUP list despite their recent injuries, it seems both players could be ready to compete from the opening day of training camp.

