The Lions have placed Nauta (illness) on the reserve/COVID list, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Nauta is one of eight Lions on the list along with offensive stalwarts Matthew Stafford, Kenny Golladay and T.J. Hockenson (ankle). A 2019 seventh-round pick, Nauta spent much of his rookie season on the practice squad before making his pro debut Week 12 and logging snaps in each of the last six games. Even though he's listed as a tight end, he got time at fullback and hauled in two of three targets for 13 yards.