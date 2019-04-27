The Lions selected Nauta in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 224th overall.

Nauta's ugly 40-yard dash (4.91) at the Combine likely caused such a precipitous fall, as the Georgia tight end was considered a potential Day 2 prospect prior to the poor outing. "Matchup tight end" is a buzz word too often used in this day and age, but it's worth pointing out Nauta's collegiate numbers (30 catches, 430 yards in his junior season) seem to reflect a player capable of getting himself open. The Lions clearly seem intent on improving their TE depth chart, as Nauta became the third player at the position to join Detroit this offseason (Jesse James and first-round T.J. Hockenson are the other two).