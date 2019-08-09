Nauta was targeted once but did not record a catch during Thursday's preseason opener against the Patriots.

Nauta worked through a rehab regimen during spring workouts, but his availability for the preseason opener confirms he's healthy. While he wasn't able to bring down the only pass sent his way Thursday, Nauta made a solid block on a run play that helped spring running back Ty Johnson for a 17-yard gain. It's possible his potential as a receiver could be put more on display during the remaining preseason games.