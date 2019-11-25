Play

Nauta logged 10 offensive snaps but was not targeted during Sunday's 19-16 loss to Washington.

Nauta was signed to the active roster in the aftermath of T.J. Hockenson's sudden appearance on the injury report with a shoulder injury. While he wasn't asked to do much offensively, Nauta could stick around on the active roster as long as Hockenson is operating at less than 100 percent.

