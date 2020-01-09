Nauta (hamstring) finished the 2019 season with two catches on three targets for 13 yards over six games.

Detroit took a flier on Nauta in the seventh round of last year's draft and the Georgia product ended up appearing in a handful of games for the team. With incumbent No. 3 tight end Logan Thomas headed for unrestricted free agency, there soon could be an opportunity for Nauta to move up a peg on the depth chart in advance of the 2020 campaign. After all, it seems unlikely that the Lions will again devote significant resources to bring in more competition at tight end.