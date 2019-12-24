Play

Nauta was not targeted during Sunday's 27-17 loss to Denver.

Naught caught a pass each of the past two games but wasn't even targeted in this one. As the third tight end on a team that wants to run the ball as much as it can, Nauta is no guarantee to see another opportunity in the passing game during the season finale Sunday against Green Bay.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends