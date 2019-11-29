Play

Nauta logged seven snaps on offense during Thursday's 24-20 loss to Chicago.

Nauta made some nice plays as a lead blocker but the majority of his playing time came on special teams, which will likely be true for the rookie as long as T.J. Hockenson (leg/shoulder), Jesse James and Logan Thomas are healthy enough to play. However, Hockenson might have picked up a leg injury in addition to his pre-exisiting shoulder injury during Thursday's loss. If the first-round rookie is forced to miss time with the Lions now out of playoff contention, it's possible the seventh-round Nauta could get some looks down the stretch. The Georgia product was a five-star recruit out of high school and might have some untapped potential.

