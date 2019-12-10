Play

Nauta caught one pass for three yards during Sunday's 20-7 loss to Minnesota.

Nauta caught his first career pass but it was only good for a handful of yards. Moreover, the rookie somehow saw less snaps than he has either of the past two games despite T.J. Hockenson (ankle) landing on injured reserve this past week.

