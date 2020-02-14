Lions' Isaac Nauta: Spent time at fullback
Nauta served as Detroit's primary lead blocker over the final six games of the 2019 season, Chris Burke of the Athletic reports.
Burke also notes that the Lions "badly want a multifaceted fullback," and their top guy at that position, Nick Bawden (knee), has ended each of the past two seasons on injured reserve due to knee injuries. That's what paved the way for Nauta to serve as the team's lead blocker down the stretch in 2019, and Bawden's recovery from his most recent setback will presumably play a large role in how much time Nauta might continue to see at fullback in 2020. In any case, Nauta's versatility should help his odds of landing a roster spot in advance of Week 1.
