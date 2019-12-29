Play

Nauta (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Green Bay.

It's unclear how Nauta suffered the injury, but the team will likely be cautious with his return considering it's a soft tissue injury. As long as the rookie out of Georgia is sidelined, Jesse James and Logan Thomas are the only healthy tight ends on the roster.

