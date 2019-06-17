Nauta (undisclosed) has been working through a rehab regimen during spring workouts, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

It isn't clear what sort of injury Nauta is tending to, or if he entered the league with the injury. If the latter is true, it may explain why he fell to the seventh round of April's draft. In any case, Nauta's limitations during spring workouts aren't the ideal way to begin his professional career, especially with Logan Thomas, a quarterback in college, making strides in his development. Nauta seemingly has more upside than Thomas, though, and it wouldn't be a shock if the Georgia product lays claim to the No. 3 role prior to Week 1.