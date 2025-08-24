TeSlaa caught both his targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 26-7 preseason loss to the Texans.

The 2025 third-round pick wrapped up his dazzling preseason with another big play, connecting with Kyle Allen on a 33-yard TD strike late in the first quarter. TeSlaa has done everything possible to lock up a spot on the 53-man roster, and while he may begin the season as the No. 5 wideout, his trajectory to begin his career suggests it may not be long before he surpasses veterans Tim Patrick and Kalif Raymond to claim the No. 3 role behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.