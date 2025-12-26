TeSlaa caught three of four targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 23-10 loss to the Vikings.

TeSlaa was able to reach paydirt for the second straight game and fourth time in five contests, securing a four-yard score in the second quarter. The wide receiver has now reeled in 15 of 26 targets for 221 yards and six touchdowns over 16 contests in his rookie campaign. TeSlaa appears to be a significant red zone threat at the professional level, and he'll be a guy to keep an eye on in 2026.