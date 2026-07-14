Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Lions' Isaac TeSlaa: Athleticism jump standing out

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Lions wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery said Sunday that TeSlaa looks stronger and more athletic entering Year 2, Jacob Richman of MLive.com reports.

TeSlaa flashed touchdown upside as a rookie, finishing with 16 catches for 239 yards and six scores, including eight catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns over Detroit's final three regular-season games. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams remain Jared Goff's top two targets, with RB Jahmyr Gibbs and TE Sam LaPorta also highly involved, but Kalif Raymond's departure gives TeSlaa a clear path to the No. 3 WR role. If TeSlaa's added strength and cleaner route breaks help him separate more consistently, he could take a step forward in Year 2 despite Detroit's crowded offense. Head coach Dan Campbell also praised TeSlaa's maturity during mandatory minicamp.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!