TeSlaa (oblique) is listed as active Sunday against the Giants.

TeSlaa will play through an oblique injury for a second consecutive contest, but he was limited on all three Week 12 practice reports, so it remains to be seen what kind of workload he'll be able to handle. Having said that, his snap shares have ranged from four to 46 percent through 10 appearances as a pro, and he's been targeted more than once in just one game. As a result, TeSlaa is unlikely to make much of an impact in the Lions' receiving corps.