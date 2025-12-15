TeSlaa failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 41-34 loss to the Rams.

TeSlaa maintained his edge as the team's No. 3 wide receiver in Week 15, playing 39 offensive snaps to Kalif Raymond's 11, but the rookie went without a catch for the third time in five games. The wideout found the end zone in each of the last two games entering Sunday, both of which were with Raymond sidelined with an ankle injury, but TeSlaa's streak was snapped against Los Angeles. TeSlaa has shown great potential in Detroit's offense during his rookie campaign, but he's been limited to eight catches on 15 targets while scoring four touchdowns over 14 contests so far.