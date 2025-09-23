TeSlaa failed to catch either of his targets in Monday's 38-30 win the Ravens.

TeSlaa was limited to 14 offensive snaps in Week 3, which was three less than the week prior, but he did see a season high in targets. The wide receiver has now caught two of four targets for 42 yards over the first three games of the year, and he's still firmly below Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta in the offensive touches pecking order.