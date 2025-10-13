TeSlaa didn't garner a target in Sunday night's 30-17 loss to the Chiefs.

TeSlaa played a season-high 25 snaps on offense, but he didn't see a target for the second time in three weeks. The wide receiver continues to be a non-factor from a fantasy perspective this season, operating as a depth option behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Through six games, TeSlaa has caught three of five targets for 54 yards and two touchdowns.