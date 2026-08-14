Lions' Isaac TeSlaa: Blanked on three targets Thursday

TeSlaa didn't catch any of his three targets in Thursday's 16-14 preseason loss to the Bengals.

TeSlaa couldn't get on the same page with quarterbacks Luke Altmyer and Joshua Dobbs as the Lions rested key starters, including Jared Goff. Detroit's 2025 third-round pick will likely continue to get opportunities in the preseason as TeSlaa tries to nail down the third spot on Detroit's wide receiver depth chart behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. The Lions' second preseason game will be Aug. 22 against Washington.