TeSlaa played just three of the Lions' 62 offensive snaps and went without a target in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.

The rookie wideout from Arkansas logged his fewest offensive snaps since the Week 1 loss to the Packers and went without a reception for the third consecutive game Sunday. Across eight appearances this season, TeSlaa has caught three of six targets for 54 yards and two touchdowns. He's expected to continue operating as the Lions' No. 4 wideout heading into the Week 10 matchup against the Commanders.