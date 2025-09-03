TeSlaa was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated injury report due to an illness.

A third-round pick in this year's draft, TeSlaa suited up in all three of the Lions' preseason games and made an impact in each one, racking up eight catches (on 10 targets) for 100 yards and three touchdowns along the way. Last Wednesday, Detroit's receiving corps became less cluttered when the team traded Tim Patrick to the Jaguars, which allowed TeSlaa to move up the depth chart. Still, TeSlaa will be vying for WR reps with Kalif Raymond behind the top duo of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, meaning targets may be tough to come by right away this season. In the end, though, TeSlaa will need to overcome an illness ahead of Sunday's game at Green Bay.