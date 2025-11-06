Lions offensive coordinator John Morton said Thursday that he's hopeful to find ways to get TeSlaa the football more frequently in future games, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports.

Morton's comments came after the rookie third-round pick matched a season low by playing just three snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings. The 6-foot-4, 214-pound TeSlaa has put his immense athleticism on display with touchdown receptions in Weeks 1 and 2, but he has just three total catches on the season and will need to see his snap counts pick up in order for the Lions to take full advantage of his physical gifts.