TeSlaa (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

TeSlaa was limited in all three practices this week as he continues to work through an oblique injury. The issue first popped up last weekend, and TeSlaa was still able to play Sunday versus Philadelphia, so there's reason to be optimistic that he'll suit up. Even if TeSlaa does play, he probably won't be heavily involved, as the rookie has seen more than one target just once through 10 games this season.