TeSlaa caught two of five targets for 19 yards and a touchdown during the Lions' 35-10 win over the Patriots on Sunday in Munich. He also recorded a tackle.

It was a quiet day for TeSlaa, with the Lions' offense being powered by usual suspects Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs, with the latter duo combining for four touchdowns (three receiving, one rushing). TeSlaa was the other Lions player to find the end zone, which took place early in the second quarter on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff. It was the first touchdown catch of the season for TeSlaa, who found the end zone six times across 17 regular-season games during his rookie campaign in 2025. He has been the Lions' distant WR3 behind St. Brown and Jameson Williams, and that shouldn't change ahead of the team's Week 11 tilt against the Buccaneers on Nov. 22.