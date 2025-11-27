TeSlaa caught both of his targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 31-24 loss to the Packers.

The rookie had all but disappeared from the game plan, catching just one of four targets for 11 yards over the previous seven games, but TeSlaa got a golden opportunity when Amon-Ra St. Brown left the Thanksgiving game in the first quarter with an ankle injury and didn't return. TeSlaa took advantage, hauling in a 17-yard TD from Jared Goff in the third quarter for his third score of the season on only six receptions. Per Colton Pouncy of The Athletic, coach Dan Campbell suggested after the loss that St. Brown would likely miss a game or two, and with tight end Sam LaPorta (back) and veteran wideout Kalif Raymond (ankle) already on the shelf, TeSlaa could find himself working as Detroit's WR2 behind Jameson Williams in Week 14 against the Cowboys.