TeSlaa caught his only target for a 12-yard touchdown in Sunday's 37-24 win over the Bengals.

TeSlaa wasn't a major part of the offense again in Week 5, but he was able to make the most of his only opportunity, reeling in a 12-yard score in the fourth quarter. Fellow wide receiver Kalif Raymond suffered a neck injury in the second quarter of the contest, and he was unable to return to the game. If Raymond is forced to miss any action moving forward, TeSlaa would likely see an uptick in workload behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams as the team's No. 3 option at wideout.