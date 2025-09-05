TeSlaa (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Green Bay.

He returned to full practice participation Friday after being listed as limited the previous two days. The rookie third-round pick scored three touchdowns during the preseason, and he should have a role in the Lions' Week 1 offense after they traded Tim Patrick to Jacksonville last week -- a move seemingly linked to TeSlaa's accelerated development. In any case, Kalif Raymond is the remaining competition for whatever WR snaps don't go to standouts Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.