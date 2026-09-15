TeSlaa failed to haul in his only target during the Detroit's overtime win over the Saints on Sunday.

TesLaa played 55 of the team's 77 offensive snaps but was still the only Lions player who didn't record any receptions, among those who were targeted. The 2025 third-round pick had a promising rookie campaign, catching 16 passes for 239 yards and six touchdowns despite limited usage, however he is coming off a disappointing training camp. TesLaaa will look to improve upon his performance during the Week 2 matchup against the Bills.