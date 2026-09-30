TeSlaa caught all three of his targets for 66 yards in the Lions' 31-24 win over the Jets on Sunday.

Detroit's third receiver, TeSlaa played 48 percent of the offensive snaps against New York but made the most of his opportunities and ended up leading the team in receiving yards. With Jameson Williams continuing to struggle to get going early in the season, TeSlaa could start earning a couple more looks from Jared Goff. It's still unlikely to be enough to put TeSlaa in the redraft fantasy mix unless one of Williams or Amon-Ra St. Brown misses time with an injury.