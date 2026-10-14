TeSlaa failed to haul in either of his two targets during the Lions' 45-21 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

It was the second time in five games this season that TeSlaa did not record a catch, but he still logged the third-most offensive snaps among Lions wide receivers, though he was well behind Jameson Williams (59) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (57). TeSlaa has a 9-187-0 receiving line on 19 targets this season, though his scoring ceiling will continue to be quite low as long as Jared Goff has Williams, St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta at his disposal. The Lions will rest up during their Week 6 bye before playing at home in three of their next four games, starting in Week 7 with an NFC North showdown against the Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25.