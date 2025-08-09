TeSlaa had two receptions on three targets for 18 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason game in Atlanta.

TeSlaa followed up a strong preseason debut (2-46-0) with his first touchdown grab as a member of the Lions. The third-round rookie has built a good rapport with backup QB Kyle Allen through two exhibitions, with the duo producing 57 yards and a touchdown in less than four combined quarters of action so far. TeSlaa's size (6-foot-4, 214 pounds) and athleticism make him an intriguing prospect in a crowded Detroit receiver room. The rookie will look to continue impressing his coaching staff when the Lions host the Dolphins in next Saturday's preseason tilt.