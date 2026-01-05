TeSlaa caught 16 of 27 targets for 239 yards and six touchdowns over 17 contests during the regular season.

TeSlaa wasn't used often in his rookie campaign, but when he was, he was finding the end zone at an impressive clip. The wide receiver finished third on the team at his position in receiving touchdowns behind Amon-Ra St. Brown (11) and Jameson Williams (seven), with four of his scores coming in Detroit's final six games of the year. TeSlaa's 6-foot-4 frame and impressive contested-catch ability make him a valuable red-zone asset, and he'll look to carve out an every-down role for himself in his second season with the Lions.