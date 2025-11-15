The Lions added TeSlaa (oblique) to the injury report Saturday and have listed him as questionable for Sunday's road matchup against the Eagles, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports.

TeSlaa has enjoyed a healthy rookie season to date, as his only prior appearance on the injury report came due to an illness Week 1, which he managed to play through. Now, though, it's possible his status for Sunday Night Football will come down to the wire. The issue could also negatively impact TeSlaa's odds of getting more involved on offense Week 11, even if he manages to tough it out. He did bump up to a 29-percent snap share on offense during the Lion's win over Washington in Week 10, though that usage only translate to one target, which he secured for an 11-yard gain.