TeSlaa failed to reel in his only target in Monday night's 24-9 win over the Buccaneers.

TeSlaa played just nine offensive snaps, his lowest total since Week 1, failing to bring in a potential 15-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff in the first quarter. The wide receiver remains the No. 4 option at his position behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Kalif Raymond heading into the team's bye week in Week 8. TeSlaa has caught three of six targets for 54 yards and two touchdowns over seven contests so far this year.