TeSlaa (hand) was listed as a limited participant in Monday's walk-through practice.

TeSlaa has played through an oblique injury during Detroit's last two games, but he's now managing just a hand issue in the wake of Sunday's overtime win over the Giants. The rookie third-round pick has drawn exactly one target in each of his last three appearances, though he's only logged one catch for 11 yards in that span. If Kalif Raymond (ankle) is unable to suit up versus the Packers on Thursday, however, TeSlaa will stand to benefit from increased opportunities, health permitting.