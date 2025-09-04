TeSlaa (illness) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

After the Lions gauged him as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, TeSlaa returned to the field Thursday, though it didn't translate to an upgrade in terms of how the team listed the extent of his activity. In any case, the rookie wideout is expected to be ready to make his NFL debut Sunday in Green Bay, though he'll probably need to upgrade to full participation in Friday's practice to avoid carrying a designation into the weekend.