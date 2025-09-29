TeSlaa did not garner a target in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Browns.

TeSlaa played just 11 offensive snaps, his lowest total since Week 1, and he failed to see a target for the first time this season. Head coach Dan Campbell said that the wide receiver would see an increase in workload on offense after he caught a 13-yard touchdown in the team's 27-13 loss to Green Bay on Sept. 7, but TeSlaa has still been an afterthought for Detroit over the last three weeks. Unless something drastically changes with the Lions' operation, TeSlaa will continue to have a rather limited ceiling as an offensive asset moving forward.